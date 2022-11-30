Chinese envoy calls for preservation of Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity

November 30, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

For some time now, the security situation in Syria has continued to be volatile. Turkiye launched airstrikes against Syria and announced it would carry out ground military operations. Israeli airstrikes on Syria have also continued, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"All these acts grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and may lead to the escalation and spread of the Syrian conflict. China expresses its grave concern," he told the Security Council.

Foreign military intervention is one of the major factors contributing to the complicated, intractable and protracted crisis in Syria. China calls on Turkiye and Israel to immediately stop cross-border attacks, avoid any actions that may escalate the situation, and stick to dialogue and consultation to resolve the relevant issues. The unlawful presence of foreign forces in Syria also must end, he said.

Geng called for a transition from cross-border humanitarian aid delivery to the cross-line modality in Syria.

Cross-border delivery is a temporary arrangement made under special circumstances. The transition to the cross-line modality needs to be accelerated, he said.

China notes with regret that in the past month no new cross-line delivery was completed in Northwest Syria. Members of the international community should dedicate the same level of effort to promote cross-line deliveries as they do with cross-border operations, and strive to provide the entire population in Syria with access to humanitarian resources without any discrimination, he said.

China welcomes the continued improvement in the funding of early-recovery projects, said Geng.

Syria is facing crises in public health, water resources and electricity supply. The United Nations should prioritize the implementation of projects in these areas to meet the most pressing needs of the Syrian people, he said. "Explosive remnants of war have taken a heavy toll on the normal production and life in Syria. China expects the work in the relevant areas will be incorporated in the early-recovery category as soon as possible."

Geng also asked the international community to combat terrorism in Syria with zero tolerance and to promote a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.

