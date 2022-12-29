Russian, Syrian, Turkish defense ministers discuss Syrian crisis during talks in Moscow
A soldier is seen on the Syrian-Turkish border in Gaziantep province, Türkiye, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
MOSCOW, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Türkiye discussed the situation in Syria during talks held in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed solutions to the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, and collective efforts aimed at combatting extremist groups in Syria, the statement said.
All sides noted the importance of continuing dialogue in this format to further stabilize the situation in Syria and the region as a whole, the statement added.
