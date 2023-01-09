Chinese clean energy companies in limelight at CES 2023

A man experiences a virtual reality (VR) product of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese clean energy companies took the spotlight at the ongoing 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas with their innovative products and green energy solutions.

Clean energy and energy storage solutions have been a focus at the show, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Chinese clean energy companies attracted lots of attention and interests from visitors, exhibitors and reporters with their innovative solar generators, appliances and clean energy solutions.

Jackery, a pioneer in the portable power industry with its manufacturing factories in Shenzhen of Guangdong Province unveiled innovative portable solar generators at CES 2023.

Its Solar Generator 3000 Pro, producing a maximum of 8500Wh per day, can provide backup power for five days of outdoor adventures or home emergencies.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Jackery during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Jackery also bagged four CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its innovative portable renewable energy solutions.

"The pandemic has changed people's lifestyles. A lot of people prefer outdoor activities. Portable solar power generators could offer power for RVs, electric appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and BBQ ovens while they are outdoors," Jack Sun, founder and chairman of Jackery, told Xinhua.

Jackery's solar power generators feature zero emissions, and are safe and shock-resistant, he said. "We are committed to enhancing innovation and power generation efficiency, and offering advanced green power solutions to global consumers."

Global warming calls for urgent efforts to promote renewable energy, which offers significant opportunities for the clean energy industry.

EcoFlow, another Chinese portable power and renewable energy company, debuted its whole-home backup power solution and new smart devices at the show, including solar-powered robotic lawn-sweeping mowers, portable air conditioners and fridges.

"Rising power bills and extreme weather events have created an increasingly unstable energy situation for many people around the world. The pandemic also created a surge of interest in camping and other outdoor events," said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's head of business development.

People look at a drone in the exhibition area of Chinese company Autel Robotics during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Brian Beck, a show visitor from Anaheim, California, showed great interest in China-made solar power generators. He told Xinhua he is a beach lover, and always drives his RV to the beach over weekends. "These portable generators are small-sized, convenient and highly efficient, and are very competitive," he said.

Ugreen, a Chinese consumer electronics brand, presented its portable power stations and charging products at the show.

"It is the first time we participate in CES. We hope to take the opportunity to reach out to more consumers in overseas markets, and offer them our advanced energy management solutions," Beryl Liu, influencer marketing manager of Ugreen, told Xinhua.

CES 2023 draws more than 3,700 exhibitors from over 170 countries and regions. Hundreds of Chinese companies are participating in the show, including well-known brands like TCL, Lenovo, and Hisense as well as startups.

