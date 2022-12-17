Shanghai puts more new energy buses into practical service

Xinhua) 09:55, December 17, 2022

A medium-capacity hydrogen fuel cell-powered public bus (R) approaches a hydrogen refueling station in Lingang new area of Pudong New Area in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 15, 2022. As a demonstrative zone for commercial operation of hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles in Shanghai, Lingang new area has walked an extra mile since early 2022 to put more hydrogen fuel cell-powered public buses into practical service and to date 66 units of its kind are now running on the roads there. Another 52 units have already started zero-payload trial operation and are expected to kick off their official service before the end of this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

