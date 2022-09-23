Chinese clean energy companies take limelight at North America's leading show

People visit the exhibition area of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a leading Chinese battery manufacturer and clean energy technology company, during "RE+ 2022" show in Orange County, California, the United States, on Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a leading Chinese battery manufacturer and clean energy technology company, has struck a new deal with a U.S. energy storage solution provider at North America's largest clean energy show in Southern California.

The show, running from Monday through Thursday, brings together clean energy industry experts, leaders and professionals across the United States and overseas to expand business prospects and share best practices.

Under its new deal, CATL will supply 10 GWh of its leading energy storage equipment for FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. (FlexGen), a leading U.S. energy storage technology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

CATL will provide FlexGen with EnerC, a containerized liquid-cooling battery system. FlexGen's energy management system platform will power the energy storage systems deployed with CATL to provide advanced and reliable capability for utility, competitive power market, as well as municipal and cooperative utility projects in the United States.

CATL is among the Chinese companies seeking opportunities at the leading clean energy show, named "RE+ 2022." More than 80 exhibitors were on the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.

As the world is facing with pressing challenges brought by climate change, countries around the world are in great needs for transition from fossil to renewable energy sources to meet global decarbonization goals.

Energy storage solutions play a vital role in enabling the shift, and innovation is key to unlocking the potential of renewable energy by reducing energy storage system cost, increasing service life, durability, energy density, and safety.

"To create a cleaner future for all, replacing fossil fuel in stationary energy systems with high-efficient renewable energy is paramount," said Tan Libin, vice president of CATL.

SYL Battery (SYL), a Chinese energy service solution provider and manufacturer headquartered in Ningbo city in east China's Zhejiang Province, showcased its solar panel equipment and energy storage solutions at the show, attracting lots of visitors.

"We hope to take the opportunity to have face-to-face exchanges with our current and potential customers, and seek more opportunities in the North America market," Stacy Si, sales manager of SYL, told Xinhua.

She said currently the company has some energy storage projects under commissioning in U.S. states such as North Carolina, California and Texas. SYL expects to further expand business with its partners and jointly address energy crisis.

Another Chinese company REPT Energy, headquartered in Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, exhibited its battery pack, battery system and cell at the show.

Jason Hong, overseas sales director of REPT Energy, told Xinhua that during the pandemic, cell production in China had seen great development, while the consumption markets overseas also grew a lot.

Face-to-face interactions with overseas markets were caught by the pandemic for nearly three years, he said.

"We hope to reach out to more customers at the show, better understand the North America market and explore more opportunities," Hong told Xinhua.

The competency and dominance of Chinese companies in offering clean energy solutions also got full recognition from their overseas counterparts.

"FlexGen and CATL have partnered for many years on advancing energy storage deployments. The significant commitment we are making to CATL and the energy storage market is built upon the quality, performance, and positive results this partnership has delivered to our customers," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

"Without China, we can't reach our goals for global emission reduction," Jae Y. Yang, president and CEO of Mission Solar, told Xinhua.

Global warming calls for urgent efforts for promoting renewable energy, which offers significant opportunities for the clean energy industry, he said.

"RE+" held its inaugural show as "Solar Power International" in 2004 to bring together people, products, and professional development opportunities that drive the solar marketplace.

The event has since evolved alongside the industry, bringing together an extensive alliance of clean energy professionals to become a leading gathering in the clean energy industry in North America.

