Clean-energy research institute put into use in NW China
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- A research institute for clean-energy innovation was officially put into use on Thursday in the city of Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).
Construction of the institute's park started in March 2020, with instruments and equipment worth more than 100 million yuan (about 14.84 million U.S. dollars), including more than 100 large precision instruments available for public sharing.
The institute will cooperate with the CAS and other research institutions to carry out research on technology integration innovation and technology transformation application, aiming to help solve key technological problems in energy security and energy industry development.
