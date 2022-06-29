China's installed capacity of renewable energy exceeds 1 bln kilowatts

Xinhua) 10:46, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 1.1 billion kilowatts by the end of May, up 15.1 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

From January to May, China's newly installed capacity of renewable energy was 43.49 million kilowatts, accounting for 82.1 percent of the total newly installed capacity of power generation.

During this period, 1.06 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated through renewable sources, up 16.8 percent year on year, accounting for about 31.5 percent of the country's power consumption.

China has made significant strides in renewable energy production in recent years to enhance its energy structure.

The country has pledged to strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

