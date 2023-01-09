Chinese tech innovations shine at CES 2023

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LAS VEGAS, the United States, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese consumer electronics brands launched a diverse range of innovation products at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held this week in Las Vegas.

The world's premier tech show draws more than 3,200 exhibitors from over 170 countries and regions. Hundreds of Chinese companies participated in the show, including well-known brands like TCL, Lenovo, and Hisense as well as startups.

TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry, announced new innovative TV, sound bar models and home appliances at the show, including its ultra slim 8K mini LED TV and 49-Inch R800 5000+ Zones MLED Display.

A man experiences augmented reality (AR) glasses of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Its smart wearable products such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) glasses also attracted lots of visitors.

Tamir Berliner, a show attendee from Tel Aviv of Israel, tried on TCL's VR glasses to play games. "It is one of the best VR glasses I tried on for its high-resolution and very immersive experience," he told Xinhua.

"TCL smart screens rank the second in the highly competitive U.S. sales market. TCL hopes to take the opportunity of CES to show our smart technology innovation products to the whole world," Mark Zhang, general manager of North America Business Group, TCL Industries, told Xinhua.

A man experiences a 49-inch mini LED curved gaming screen of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Lenovo unveiled the latest lineup of devices and solutions focused on innovation and improving the user experience. Among them are Lenovo's cutting-edge laptop -- Yoga Book 9i, the LA AI chip -- the world's first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop, and Lenovo's biggest and most powerful tablet -- Lenovo Tab Extreme.

From new form factors, design-led products, and innovative uses of AI, the new portfolio gives consumers a more personalized technology experience.

Hisense launched its new ULED and Laser TV product lineups at CES 2023, featuring more mini LED options and laser cinema options. It also debuted new appliances and presented at its booth how smart kitchen solutions make life easier and more convenient.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"CES is a great platform for us to show our leading products, learn the latest trend of the industry and have exchanges with counterparts," Fisher Yu, executive vice president of Hisense Group, told Xinhua.

He said Hisense will continue to strengthen investment in research and development, and better analyze user behavior and consumer behavior in different overseas markets, to develop more innovative products accordingly.

Clean energy and energy storage solutions have been a focus at CES 2023. Chinese companies take limelight at the show, and their clean energy solutions attracted attention and recognition from visitors.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hisense during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Jackery, a pioneer in the portable power industry which is based in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, unveiled innovative portable solar generators at CES 2023.

Its Solar Generator 3000 Pro, producing a maximum of 8500Wh per day, can provide backup power for five days of outdoor adventures or home emergencies.

Jackery also bagged four CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its innovative portable renewable energy solutions.

People look at a drone in the exhibition area of Chinese company Autel Robotics during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"The pandemic has changed people's lifestyles. A lot of people prefer outdoor activities. Portable solar power generators could offer power for RVs, electric appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and BBQ ovens while they are outdoors," Jack Sun, founder and chairman of Jackery, told Xinhua.

Chinese consumer electronics companies have taken technology innovation to facilitate the diversified development of brands, leading to an overall increase in market share for the Chinese consumer electronics industry.

CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

