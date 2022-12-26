Year-ender: China's sci-tech achievements in 2022
China achieved major scientific and technological breakthroughs in fields ranging from clean energy to COVID-19 treatment in the past year. Let's take a look at the key milestones.
Aerial photo taken on Dec 19 shows the Baihetan hydropower station. [Photo/Xinhua]
China builds world's largest clean energy corridor
On Dec 20, the Baihetan hydropower station, the world's second-largest in terms of total installed capacity, went fully operational in the upper section of the Yangtze River in Southwest China.
Its operation marked the completion of the world's largest clean energy corridor, where six mega hydropower stations on the Yangtze work to transmit electricity from the resource-rich west to energy-consuming regions in the east.
The hydropower station marks a big step in the country's utilization of clean energy to help realize its ambitious climate targets of peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.
Photos
Related Stories
- World sci-tech development forum opens in China
- Chinese technicians win 7 medals at WorldSkills Competition in Austria
- China's pursuit of sci-tech goals to benefit world
- Yunnan dispatches sci-tech experts to South Asia, Southeast Asia, builds bridge of int'l technological cooperation
- China to work with int'l community to oppose protectionism, bullying practices in sci-tech
- China's sci-tech progress not to be hammered by technology blockade
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.