Year-ender: China's sci-tech achievements in 2022

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:14, December 26, 2022

China achieved major scientific and technological breakthroughs in fields ranging from clean energy to COVID-19 treatment in the past year. Let's take a look at the key milestones.

Aerial photo taken on Dec 19 shows the Baihetan hydropower station. [Photo/Xinhua]

China builds world's largest clean energy corridor

On Dec 20, the Baihetan hydropower station, the world's second-largest in terms of total installed capacity, went fully operational in the upper section of the Yangtze River in Southwest China.

Its operation marked the completion of the world's largest clean energy corridor, where six mega hydropower stations on the Yangtze work to transmit electricity from the resource-rich west to energy-consuming regions in the east.

The hydropower station marks a big step in the country's utilization of clean energy to help realize its ambitious climate targets of peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)