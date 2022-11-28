Chinese technicians win 7 medals at WorldSkills Competition in Austria

Xinhua) 10:49, November 28, 2022

SALZBURG, Austria, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Young Chinese technicians won medals in all seven contests, including six gold medals and one bronze, at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, which closed here on Sunday.

At Sunday's awarding ceremony, Chinese competitors Zhu Ke, Jiang Xinhua, Jiang Yuhe, Wu Yuanzhou, Yu Shouan and Jiang Hao took home the gold medals in the categories of freight forwarding, heavy vehicle technology, chemical laboratory technology, bricklaying, electrical installations and industrial control, respectively.

Chinese technicians Zhang Yangguang and Liu Jinyao won the bronze medal in concrete construction work.

Jiang Yuhe told Xinhua after the ceremony that she felt excited and proud of winning the first gold medal in chemical laboratory technology for China at the WorldSkills Competition, voicing the hope to become a teacher in the future to train more young technicians.

Dubbed "Olympics for technicians" worldwide, the WorldSkills Competition is a global professional skills promotion event, which has held special-edition contests in 15 countries between September and November, covering 62 categories of skills. The Salzburg event, the final leg of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, opened on Thursday and gathered some 100 contestants from around the world.

According to a tally by the Chinese team, China won a total of 21 gold medals, three silvers, four bronzes and five winning prizes in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

