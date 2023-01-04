Trends to watch at CES 2023

15:03, January 04, 2023 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

Visitors are seen at the venue of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

There are some emerging trends to look forward to at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, including electric vehicles, digital health, AI and robotics.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, will kick off in the U.S. city of Las Vegas this week.

The show, which runs from Jan. 5 to 8, draws over 3,100 exhibitors from 170 countries and regions, according to the Consumer Technology Association, organizer of the CES.

CES has traditionally been known as the venue where companies highlight new TV technology, laptops, smart phones and other products. There are some emerging trends to look forward to at this year's show.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be a major category at CES once again. Besides announcing new vehicles, exhibitors will reveal innovations on connectivity, increased leveraging of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for features like self-driving technology.

Brands like Mercedes-Benz and LG are expected to present what the interior of a car could look like with massive displays, headrest speakers, and interactive lights.

Apart from major carmakers, a number of automotive suppliers will have a presence at CES. Besides electric cars, EVs also encompass electric mobility - e-bikes and e-scooters should be pretty bountiful at CES 2023.

DIGITAL HEALTH

Health and wellness as a category has had a growing presence at CES. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital health draws increasing interests and figures to have a more prominent role at CES.

At CES 2022, Omron Healthcare launched its highly-anticipated HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device. Samsung and Intel shared the importance of patient generated data and leveraging AI in health care.

Visitors view health technologies during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

This year, the Digital Health Studio will be the focal point of digital health at CES 2023, providing sponsorship opportunities and curated conversations to all attendees on the show floor.

"The digital health summit is a very prominent part of the overall experience. We're starting to see the lines between regulated medical devices and health, wellness, lifestyle devices converge," said Joel Goldsmith, director of the Digital Platform of Abbott Diabetes Care.

AI, ROBOTICS

AI's state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions play an active role in industry development worldwide, and have been a spotlight at CES.

AI will be a recurring theme at the CES 2023 gadget show. The latest leaps in AI in everything from cars, robots to appliances will be on full display at CES 2023.

The latest tech featured will also include Web 3 applications, virtual reality and people-carrying flying drones.

Contactless, autonomous shopping and delivery will also be a huge trend for 2023. AI will make it easier for consumers to pay for and receive goods and services.

New types of robots are expected to take the limelight at CES 2023 including event greeters, bartenders, concierges, and companions for older adults. Robots will become even more like humans - in appearance and capability.

