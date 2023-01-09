Feature: Chinese enterprises eye opportunities at 2023 CES with innovative products

A man takes pictures of a CES logo during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- With a diverse range of innovative products, Chinese enterprises have been seeking opportunities to expand their market share overseas when participating in the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held here from Thursday to Sunday.

This year, the world's premier tech show has attracted hundreds of Chinese companies, including well-known brands like TCL, Lenovo, and Hisense as well as startups. Many of them highlight innovation as a competitive edge, saying with the support of global strategies featuring innovation, they have gained more vitality.

From new form factors, design-led products, and innovative uses of AI, the new products give consumers a more personalized technology experience.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hisense during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Hisense launched its new ULED and Laser TV product lineups at CES 2023, featuring more mini LED options and laser cinema options. It also debuted new appliances and presented at its booth how smart kitchen solutions make life easier and more convenient.

"CES is a great platform for us to show our leading products, learn the latest trend of the industry and have exchanges with counterparts," Fisher Yu, executive vice president of Hisense Group, told Xinhua.

He said Hisense will continue to strengthen investment in research and development, and better analyze user behavior and consumer behavior in different overseas markets, to develop more innovative products accordingly.

"Chinese enterprises now are eager to go out," Shi Yonghong, vice president of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, told Xinhua on Saturday, adding that over the past three years, the global trade of Chinese mechanical and electrical products has steadily increased despite the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to stable production and supply chains.

During the show, the headband-style air conduction sports earphones of Guangzhou Havit Technology attracted many exhibitors to try wearing them. The medium-sized enterprise specializes in manufacturing wearable sports equipment.

This kind of face-to-face exhibition is helpful to the company's global business, said Ou Linfang, product director of the company. Before coming to Las Vegas, 40 people overseas have made appointments with the company. Half of them are American customers, and there are also partners from Brazil and India.

Ou stressed that product innovation and the capability to meet different needs of consumers around the world are essential to enhancing competitiveness in the global market.

With that in mind, the company, with over 200 employees, has cooperated with professional consulting firms to do research on specific markets overseas, and established a research and development team of more than 30 people.

Leiyin Audio from Shenzhen brought an earphone at CES, which had won the Visual Grand Prix "Gold Award" and "Planning Award" in Japan. The product has two patents and was launched in the international market last year.

Wang Shuzeng, head of the 60-employee company, told Xinhua that the company entered overseas markets more than 10 years ago. With the development of China's manufacturing industry, the craftsmanship of products keeps improving and innovation in China has become faster as more Chinese companies have new patents now, he added.

Hame Technology from Shenzhen is also looking for opportunities at CES. As a frequent visitor to the event, the company started this year to promote outdoor portable mobile devices featuring energy storage.

Liu Qujun, the company's key account manager, said they have done a great job in mobile power and found a new track in the field of energy storage to expand overseas market share.

A man experiences augmented reality (AR) glasses of Chinese company TCL during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry, announced new innovative TVs, sound bar models and home appliances at the show, including its ultra slim 8K mini LED TV and 49-Inch R800 5000+ Zones MLED Display.

Its smart wearable products such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) glasses also attracted lots of visitors.

"TCL smart screens rank the second in the highly competitive U.S. sales market. TCL hopes to take the opportunity of CES to show our smart technology innovative products to the whole world," Mark Zhang, general manager of North America Business Group, TCL Industries, told Xinhua.

