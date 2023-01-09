China's urban rail transit network stretched beyond 10,000 km

Xinhua) 13:28, January 09, 2023

Passengers are seen at Hujialou Subway Station during morning peak hours in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Rail transit lines in use in 55 cities on the Chinese mainland reached 10,291.95 km by the end of 2022, industry data showed.

Metro lines accounted for 77.85 percent of the total length, data from the China Association of Metros revealed.

In 2022 alone, Chinese cities put 1,085.17 km of rail transit lines into operation, nearly half of which was opened in the fourth quarter, the data confirmed.

Metro network accounted for 74.01 percent of the new lines opened last year, followed by rail rapid transit and tram with 19.57 percent and 5.64 percent, respectively, said the association.

East China's Hangzhou and south China's Shenzhen added the longest rail transit lines in 2022, while five other cities across China started operating rail transit last year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)