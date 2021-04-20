First driverless SkyShuttle rail transit system put into operation in Chongqing, SW China

People's Daily Online) 14:02, April 20, 2021

Southwest China's Chongqing municipality put its first driverless SkyShuttle rail transit system into operation in Bishan district on April 16, becoming the first city in the world to put this kind of rail transit system into commercial use, according to local authorities.

A SkyShuttle train departs from Chengyu Railway Station in Bishan district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Xie Jiajie)

With a total investment of 1.8 billion yuan (or roughly $275.9 million), the intelligent SkyShuttle rail transit system features electricity-powered, fully automated trains running on a 15.4-km elevated rail line with 15 stations.

A SkyShuttle train has two carriages and a carriage has a maximum capacity of 70 passengers . The SkyShuttle trains are able to carry between 6,000 to 10,000 passengers per hour and the maximum speed is 80 km per hour.

A SkyShuttle train runs along its tracks in Bishan district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Courtesy of the publicity department of CPC Bishan district committee)

The trains accept payment for tickets made via travel cards, the scanning of QR codes, and the use of a facial recognition system. The fare is set at 4 yuan for a single ride along the entire route between Chengyu Railway Station in Bishan to the Bishan Station at Metro Line 1, with the lowest fare set at 2 yuan for any distance at 6 kilometers or less.

The driverless SkyShuttle rail transit system was developed by China's new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD.

Photo shows passengers on a SkyShuttle train in Bishan district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Yu Linjun)

