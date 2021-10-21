China's first urban rail vehicle with dual-current system delivered in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 16:55, October 21, 2021

People take China's first urban rail vehicle with a dual-current system in Chongqing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

China's first self-developed urban rail vehicle with a dual-current system was delivered in Chongqing on Wednesday, making it possible to connect the outskirts of a city with its downtown without transfers.

