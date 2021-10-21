Home>>
China's first urban rail vehicle with dual-current system delivered in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 16:55, October 21, 2021
People take China's first urban rail vehicle with a dual-current system in Chongqing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
China's first self-developed urban rail vehicle with a dual-current system was delivered in Chongqing on Wednesday, making it possible to connect the outskirts of a city with its downtown without transfers.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China reports increase in urban rail transit passenger trips
- First driverless SkyShuttle rail transit system put into operation in Chongqing, SW China
- Xinjiang border port sees rising rail freight volume
- New high-speed rail lines operational in east China
- China's urban rail transit lines to cover 6,800 km by end of 2019
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.