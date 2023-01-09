Home>>
1.52 m people sit China's civil servant exam
(Xinhua) 11:04, January 09, 2023
Hopefuls wait for the beginning of the civil service exam in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, on Jan 8, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
BEIJING -- More than 1.52 million people sat at China's annual civil service recruitment examination to compete for vacancies with the central authorities and their branches, according to the National Civil Service Administration.
This year's exam attracted nearly 1.95 million applicants, and approximately one in 41 examinees could finally be recruited, said the administration.
The written exam was held on Sunday, simultaneously in 287 cities across the country.
China plans to recruit 37,100 civil servants to work for central authorities and institutions directly under them this year.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's new civil servants take career training, constitution oath
- Companies promote recruitment via livestreaming in China
- 25 civil servants punished over fatal building collapse in E China
- Strong demand for fresh graduates in manufacturing sector: ministry
- China's civil service to open 25,700 vacancies in annual intake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.