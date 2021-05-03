Strong demand for fresh graduates in manufacturing sector: ministry
Recruitment of college students graduating this summer is currently underway, with students majoring in energy and power, equipment manufacturing, transportation and logistics emerging as popular candidates, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).
This trend reflects strong demand for a new workforce in manufacturing-related industries, the ministry said.
The MOE has organized 40 special job fairs for designated regions, industries and student groups since September last year, offering a total of 3.42 million positions.
Such recruitment drives for central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, have provided 500,000 jobs. A total of three job fairs, with 94,000 vacancies, have been held for medical students in the province.
