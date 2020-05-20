Online recruitment activities soar amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Seeking a job online is more convenient and it feels more relaxed doing an interview by video," said Li Xiang, who graduated this year and has recently secured a job through an online platform.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee interviews candidates online on April 29, 2020. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In fact, universities in China have gone out of their way to help this year’s graduates get jobs through online channels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peking University officially launched an online job fair system at the beginning of the spring semester. By April 23, it had hosted seven online job fairs, with each attracting an average of nearly 200 companies.

By April 16, the students of Peking University had submitted 12,000 resumes through the online system and did interviews via video over 3,500 times, according to Zhang Yong, deputy director of the Student Career Center of Peking University.

Companies have also come up with innovative ways of attracting talents online. Huangpu District and the Development District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, rolled out a live broadcast to attract talents in the bio-pharmaceutical field on April 10.

During the live broadcast, recruiters from companies would outline job descriptions, salaries, benefits and career prospects to job seekers through PPTs or videos.

Back at the end of February, www.ncss.cn, a public employment service platform for college graduates operated by the Ministry of Education, joined forces with other job platforms such as Zhaopin.com, aiming to provide recruitment services for college graduates 24 hours a day and all year round.

One of the main advantages online recruiting activities have over offline fairs is that they allow job seekers to click and enter the activity at any time, and submit resumes by scanning QR codes or through the platform channels.

With the help of big data, the online recruiting system can match job descriptions from companies with the resumes of job seekers, which will boost information channels between the two parties and improve accuracy in recruitment, according to Liu Ri, editor-in-chief at Maimai, a career and social-networking platform.

It also encourages online job fairs to bring a better experience for recruiters and job seekers, such as enabling participants to send text and real-time comments or communicate through microphones, said Zhang Yong.