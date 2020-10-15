China's civil service to open 25,700 vacancies in annual intake

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China plans to recruit 25,700 civil servants to work for 79 central government agencies and 23 institutions directly under them in the 2021 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service said Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 15 to 24, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.

Candidates will need to take a national written exam, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 29 across the country, while those applying for certain positions will need to take additional professional skills tests.