Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's civil service to open 25,700 vacancies in annual intake

(Xinhua)    11:07, October 15, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China plans to recruit 25,700 civil servants to work for 79 central government agencies and 23 institutions directly under them in the 2021 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service said Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 15 to 24, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.

Candidates will need to take a national written exam, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 29 across the country, while those applying for certain positions will need to take additional professional skills tests.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York