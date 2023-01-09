Fireteam conducts combat training exercise

China Military Online) 11:01, January 09, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a fireteam of an airborne brigade fire a mortar at simulated target during a recent combat training exercise to hone the troops' combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jielin)

A soldier assigned to a fireteam of an airborne brigade fires a howitzer at simulated target during a recent combat training exercise to hone the troops' combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jielin)

