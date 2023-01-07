Chinese vice premier meets Turkmen deputy PM

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng meets with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Beijing.

China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push China-Turkmenistan cooperation to a new level, said Han.

Han suggested that both sides work toward mutual benefits and achieve new breakthroughs in energy cooperation.

He also suggested that the two sides actively expand cooperation in non-energy fields.

Han called on both sides to share weal and woe, steadily advance security cooperation, forge a stronger bond between the two peoples, and expand people-to-people cooperation.

Meredov said the two heads of state have announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, which has raised bilateral relations to a new level.

Meredov said Turkmenistan is willing to join hands with China to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further leverage the role of the Turkmenistan-China Cooperation Committee, and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

