China's top legislator meets Turkmen president

Xinhua) 10:08, January 07, 2023

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China-Turkmenistan relations have achieved steady and rapid development in recent years, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations will achieve greater development for the benefit of the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, advance cooperation on energy, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges, and promote world peace and development.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Turkmen legislature to promote bilateral cooperation to a deeper and higher level.

Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan is firmly committed to deepening cooperation with China in various fields, deepening exchanges between legislative bodies, constantly strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, safeguarding common interests, and jointly promoting global and regional peace and development.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)