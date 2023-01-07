Chinese premier meets with Turkmen president

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday met with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing.

Li said that cooperation in various fields between China and Turkmenistan has scored positive achievements on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, delivering benefits to the two countries and two peoples. China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Turkmenistan, better synergize development strategies, and deepen comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation to advance bilateral ties, he added.

Noting that energy cooperation is a major pillar of pragmatic cooperation between the two sides, Li said China is ready to facilitate relevant work, including the construction of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, with Turkmenistan to better realize win-win results. He said it is hoped that the Turkmen side will ensure stable gas supplies to China in accordance with the deals inked on the basis of consensus between the two sides.

The premier said that China encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest and develop businesses in Turkmenistan, and hopes the Turkmen side will help create a sound business environment. It is also hoped that the two sides will strengthen communications and coordination in regional and international affairs to maintain regional peace, stability and development.

Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan is willing to further enhance cooperation with China in politics, economy and trade, energy, people-to-people exchanges and other fields, to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and better realize win-win results in cooperation.

