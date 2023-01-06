Chinese, Turkmen presidents hold talks, elevating ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 13:48, January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on Friday, and the two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Turkmenistan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

