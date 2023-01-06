Chinese embassy in Vietnam organizes "Warm spring" activity for overseas Chinese

Xinhua) 11:00, January 06, 2023

HANOI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on Thursday organized a "Warm Spring" activity for overseas Chinese in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo handed out Spring Festival kits to the Chinese citizens and students.

The kits include traditional Spring Festival goods, Vietnamese specialties, as well as COVID-19 protecting items such as masks.

The kits are to convey the Chinese government's care for Chinese citizens and students in Vietnam, as many of whom have chosen to spend the Spring Festival in Vietnam, said Xiong.

The ambassador asked them to properly protect themselves from COVID-19 and ensure their own health.

The "Warm Spring" activity is the first activity organized offline in the embassy after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, according to the embassy.

