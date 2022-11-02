China's top legislator meets Vietnam's communist party chief

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday met with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, introduced the great political achievements and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that the CPC and the Chinese people are working together with full confidence towards the goal of advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Li said that China's NPC is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam's National Assembly (NA) and contribute to deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Trong expressed his expectation that Vietnam's NA and China's NPC will further strengthen exchanges, jointly implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, and push forward the Vietnam-China friendly cooperation of "comrades and brothers" to bear new fruits.

