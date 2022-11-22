China, Vietnam discuss cooperation in publication sector

Xinhua) 09:54, November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese officials and publishers have held an online meeting on expanding cooperation and exchanges in the publication sector further.

Zhang Jianchun, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Le Hai Binh, vice chairman of the Commission for Publicity and Education under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, introduced publications of key political documents and exchanged views on advancing cultural exchanges between the two countries at the meeting.

The People's Publishing House of China and the National Political Publishing House of Vietnam also discussed their cooperation plan for the next five years.

