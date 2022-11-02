China's top political advisor meets with Vietnam's communist party chief

Xinhua) 09:37, November 02, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday met with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, noted that China received Trong's official visit to China right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He said this shows that China attaches great importance to the special relationship of "comrades and brothers" between China and Vietnam and cherishes the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Wang said the CPPCC is studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and is willing to work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam, deepen friendly exchanges at all levels, carry out work experience exchanges in the fields of political participation and discussion, and make positive contributions to building the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

Trong congratulated the 20th CPC National Congress on a series of major theoretical and practical achievements, and said the VFF is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC to unite forces from all sectors of society as well as resources from home and abroad, and promote the further development of Vietnam-China relations.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)