Tea harvesting kicks off in SW China’s Guizhou
|A woman picks tea leaves inside a tea garden in Pu’an county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)
A green tea harvesting activity was held at a tea garden in Pu'an county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province on Jan. 1, 2023.
The green tea harvest season at the tea producing area in Pu'an county starts about 20 days earlier than other green tea producing regions in the country.
In 2022, the tea garden in Pu'an county was designated by Guizhou as the place where green tea would be first harvested in the province. On the first day of every New Year, a green tea harvesting activity is held in the locality.
Pu'an county has made vigorous efforts to develop the tea industry in recent years. At present, there are 183,000 mu (12,200 hectares) of tea gardens in the county, and 9,147.2 tonnes of dried tea leaves are produced annually. The output value of the tea industry in Pu'an county has reached 1.18 billion yuan (about $171million) and nearly 72,000 people work in the tea industry.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: A glimpse of tea processing in China’s Hainan
- Novel and creative: Chinese way of making tea delightful
- Chinese intangible cultural heritages shine brightly as protection and inheritance strengthened
- Sisters bring new vitality to black tea business
- A glimpse of Liubao tea manufacturing in south China’s Guangxi
- Pic story of Chinese master of tea-scenting techniques
- Tea gifts from China at COP15-2 mirror country's progress in biodiversity
- A taste of Chinese tea culture
- Healthiest teas during winter
- A glimpse of Wuyi rock tea in SE China's Fujian
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.