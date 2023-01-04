Tea harvesting kicks off in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 17:00, January 04, 2023

A woman picks tea leaves inside a tea garden in Pu’an county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

A green tea harvesting activity was held at a tea garden in Pu'an county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province on Jan. 1, 2023.

The green tea harvest season at the tea producing area in Pu'an county starts about 20 days earlier than other green tea producing regions in the country.

In 2022, the tea garden in Pu'an county was designated by Guizhou as the place where green tea would be first harvested in the province. On the first day of every New Year, a green tea harvesting activity is held in the locality.

Pu'an county has made vigorous efforts to develop the tea industry in recent years. At present, there are 183,000 mu (12,200 hectares) of tea gardens in the county, and 9,147.2 tonnes of dried tea leaves are produced annually. The output value of the tea industry in Pu'an county has reached 1.18 billion yuan (about $171million) and nearly 72,000 people work in the tea industry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)