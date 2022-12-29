Novel and creative: Chinese way of making tea delightful

(People's Daily App) 15:57, December 29, 2022

Tea, which has fascinated the world for millennia, has finally received top-level global recognition as a shared cultural treasure of mankind. Traditional tea processing techniques and their associated social practices in China were added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last month.

Today, creative tea lovers in China are thinking of ways to make tea more delightful. See thier inspiration revloving around tea leaves.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

