Freestyle skier Eileen Gu prepares for 2026 Winter Olympics
(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 04, 2023
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is preparing for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Let's see what she is up to.
