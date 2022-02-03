World leaders wish Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics complete success

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows the decorative installations with the theme of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at a square in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- State leaders and heads of international organizations have recently sent messages and letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, wishing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics a complete success and extending Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people.

Noting that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are the biggest international sporting event of this year, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Beijing will be the first city in the world to successfully host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

He said the Olympic flame lit at the National Stadium in Beijing will be a symbol of the sports spirit transcending national boundaries, which embodies the strong will and unity of mankind and inspires confidence in building a peaceful and prosperous world.

Vietnam and its people fully support and firmly believe that China will successfully hold the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Phuc said.

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, said that the Beijing Winter Olympics have attracted worldwide attention and heightened anticipation.

China has given full play to the advantages of its comprehensive national strength, overcome the difficulties of the pandemic and successfully completed all preparatory work on schedule, said Thongloun.

He said the Lao side is confident that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core and with the joint efforts of the Chinese government and people, the Beijing Winter Olympics will surely become a splendid, extraordinary and outstanding sport event for the people of the world.

Wishing the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics a full success, Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he is confident that the event will promote friendship and brotherhood across nations.

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that facing the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, the Chinese government has fully demonstrated its firm resolution and confidence in hosting the Beijing Olympic Games. Bhandari believes that the international gala will bring friendship, harmony and unity to athletes and countries worldwide.

Noting that the Chinese Lunar New Year is a symbol of new dreams and new hopes for the people, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said he looks forward to attending the opening ceremony of the event and meeting with President Xi.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov expressed his confidence that China will successfully host the Winter Olympics and make a major contribution to the development of the Olympic Movement around the world.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics embody peace, friendship, perseverance and enterprising spirit, which will give us great strength and become an impressive event.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the official motto for the Beijing Winter Olympics, "Together for a Shared Future," fully reflects mankind's unremitting efforts in pursuit of peaceful development and common prosperity. He expressed his confidence in China's hosting of this international sports event at the highest level.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident that the Beijing Winter Olympics will become a grand festival for international sports.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he feels honored to attend the opening ceremony of the event, adding that the gala will contribute to mankind's solidarity, peace and prosperity.

Hungarian President Janos Ader said the Beijing Winter Olympics will become a focus of the world, and he hopes that the event would make people forget the hardships brought by the pandemic.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he wishes that the Year of the Tiger will lead people to a more inclusive and united future, and bring people from different countries and different civilizations closer. He also wishes the friendly Chinese people prosperity, happiness and good health.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said that on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, he would like to extend his most sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese people, wishing China continuous development and progress.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa noted that China has world-class venues and facilities, and athletes from all over the world expect to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He wished that the Chinese government and people will present a wonderful event to the world again, and believed that this Winter Olympics will be as successful as the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said he wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics a complete success.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he firmly believed that the Beijing Winter Olympics will achieve historic success and carry forward the Olympic spirit of peace, friendship and solidarity.

Expressing appreciation for the Chinese people on organizing the Beijing Winter Olympics, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said this is China's real action in building a community with a share future for mankind. He firmly believed that the event will show the world China's outstanding organizational ability.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said he wishes the great Chinese people more achievements and progress in the Year of the Tiger, expressing confidence that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a complete success.

Samoa's Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II said he firmly believed that China will host the Winter Olympics in a simple, safe and wonderful fashion, and bring more unity, confidence and strength to the world.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that China will undoubtedly once again become an excellent Olympic host, and the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be a complete success.

The Olympic Games is an ideal opportunity to promote peace and human well-being, he said, expressing confidence that the successful hosting of the event will further promote the development of Greece-China relations.

Noting that Beijing is about to make history, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said President Xi's vision of engaging 300 million people in winter sports has been successfully realized.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered in history and open a new era of global winter sports, he added.

Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said that the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of ambition and courage, will bring new hope to the world that has been battling COVID-19 for two years. She wished the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.

