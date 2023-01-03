We Are China

Rare birds spotted in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve of S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 14:18, January 03, 2023

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jian/Xinhua)

HAIKOU, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The yellow-breasted buntings, listed as a bird species under national first-class protection, were spotted in the nature reserve during a recent bird monitoring survey. It was the largest population of yellow-breasted bunting ever recorded in Haikou City.

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Feng Erhui/Xinhua)

A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 1, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

