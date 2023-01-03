Rare birds spotted in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve of S China's Hainan
A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jian/Xinhua)
HAIKOU, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The yellow-breasted buntings, listed as a bird species under national first-class protection, were spotted in the nature reserve during a recent bird monitoring survey. It was the largest population of yellow-breasted bunting ever recorded in Haikou City.
A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Feng Erhui/Xinhua)
A yellow-breasted bunting is pictured in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 1, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Round-the-island sightseeing highway in S China's Hainan under construction
- County in south China’s Hainan finds path to prosperity by growing rambutan
- Artificial floating islands installed on tributaries of rivers to help purify water in Wenchang, S China
- Eating Hainan's volcano cuisine
- South China's Hainan takes steps to boost offshore duty-free shopping
- 2022 China (Hainan) Int'l Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair kicks off
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.