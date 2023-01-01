A glimpse of New Year holiday consumption in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:15, January 01, 2023

People enjoy their spare time at a commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Customers shop at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People enjoy buffet at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Customers shop at a supermarket in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A view of a street near a commercial area is pictured in north China's Tianjin, on Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Customers select traditional decorations at a supermarket in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A customer shops at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

