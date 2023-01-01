A glimpse of New Year holiday consumption in north China's Tianjin
People enjoy their spare time at a commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Customers shop at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People enjoy buffet at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People enjoy their spare time at a commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Customers shop at a supermarket in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A view of a street near a commercial area is pictured in north China's Tianjin, on Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Customers shop at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Customers select traditional decorations at a supermarket in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People enjoy buffet at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A customer shops at a shopping mall in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People enjoy their spare time at a commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2022, the first day of the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Temporary fever clinic put into use in N China's Tianjin
- Pharmaceutical production lines in Tianjin run at full capacity
- Belgrade-Tianjin flight officially opens
- China builds world's largest onshore film-type LNG storage tanks
- Indian artist teaches painting in Tianjin
- China Motor Show kicks off in Tianjin
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.