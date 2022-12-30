Xi's special representative to attend Brazilian presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 08:04, December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Brazilian government, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Brazil for the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be held on Jan. 1, 2023 in Brasilia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)