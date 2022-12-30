Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend Brazilian presidential inauguration
(Xinhua) 08:04, December 30, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Brazilian government, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Brazil for the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be held on Jan. 1, 2023 in Brasilia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.
