Vice presidents of China, Brazil co-chair COSBAN meeting

Xinhua) 08:52, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Monday co-chaired the sixth meeting of China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN) with Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao via video link.

Wang said that in recent years, China and Brazil have been accommodating each other's fundamental and long-term interests, and have worked together to counter global challenges, writing a new chapter of cooperation between emerging economies.

China and Brazil, both as major countries with global influence, should maintain close communications over major international and regional issues, enhance coordination within multilateral frameworks, and help maintain and facilitate the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries, he said.

Noting that Brazil attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, Mourao said Brazil hopes to expand exports to China, work with China to respond to common challenges including food security, and tap into new opportunities brought by energy transitions and the low-carbon economy.

He said that Brazil welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Brazil.

