Pic story: Brazilian girl fascinates with Chinese folk art

Xinhua) 16:43, November 23, 2022

Amiris Rodrigues Barros walks in the campus of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Amiris Rodrigues Barros, a Brazilian girl working for a master's degree at Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, has been in fascinating love with Chinese traditional culture.

She first became attached to China when she was still in high school in her homeland, where she attended Chinese classes and grew particular interest for the Chinese food and places of interest. Later on, she scored colorfully in the "Chinese Bridge" competition, which strengthened her mind to pursue higher education in China.

In 2019, Amiris, already an international student at Nankai, became fascinated with the "Jingdong Dagu" (literally translated as East Beijing Drum). Listed among national intangible cultural heritages, the "Jingdong Dagu" is a folk art of drum music and recitative, sung in the east Beijing dialect.

As a protege and performance partner to "Jingdong Dagu" artist Wang Wenlei, Amiris has truly experienced the charm of Chinese traditional culture through her study and stage practice. She hopes to become a messenger of cultural exchange between China and Brazil.

Amiris Rodrigues Barros displays photos of her stage performance in a classroom of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Amiris Rodrigues Barros practices the "Jingdong Dagu" in a classroom of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Amiris Rodrigues Barros (L) learns the "Jingdong Dagu" from her master Wang Wenlei in a classroom of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Amiris Rodrigues Barros (C) learns the "Jingdong Dagu" from her master Wang Wenlei (L) in a classroom of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Amiris Rodrigues Barros plays table tennis in an activity room in the campus of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)