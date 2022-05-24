Brazil's VP sees "extraordinary future" in ties with China

Xinhua) 14:23, May 24, 2022

BRASILIA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Monday called China the "main and most strategic trade partner" of Brazil as bilateral ties are "very good" and have an "extraordinary future."

"I can affirm for the second time that Brazil and China converse regularly, fluidly and in a constructive spirit on the main issues of our bilateral agenda," Mourao said, following the 6th Plenary Meeting of the China-Brazil High-Level Commission for Coordination and Cooperation (COSBAN).

"The 6th COSBAN Plenary Meeting showed the harmony between Brazil and China, and demonstrated the willingness of both sides to work together to overcome challenges, identify pending issues and improve our ties," Mourao said.

China has been Brazil's main trade partner since 2009, with two-way trade growing every year, he noted.

"We are certain that today China plays the role of the engine of the world economy," due to its production capacity and its market of 1.4 billion people, he said.

Meanwhile, as the potential "granary of the world," the vice president said, Brazil is willing to become a reliable partner of China in addressing food safety.

