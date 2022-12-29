China cracks over 37,000 cross-border gambling cases in 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked more than 37,000 cases involving cross-border gambling in 2022, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on Thursday.

Since the beginning of 2022, police operations nationwide busted over 2,600 online gambling platforms, more than 1,100 casinos, as well as in excess of 2,500 illegal payment platforms and underground banks, according to the statement.

Over 1,200 technical support teams and 1,600 platforms promoting gambling were cracked this year, the statement noted.

The ministry added that police managed to crack 19 major cases during the country's three-month crackdown targeting cross-border gambling.

Joint efforts from the ministry and other government departments will be intensified to create a healthy social atmosphere that opposes gambling, according to the statement.

