Bing Dwen Dwen dressed as Beijing local icon Lord Rabbit

Ecns.cn) 14:35, December 29, 2022

Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is dressed as Lord Rabbit, or Tu'er Ye, a Beijing local icon symbolizing happiness and good luck. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, dressed as Lord Rabbit, or Tu'er Ye, a Beijing local icon symbolizing happiness and good luck, made its debut in Beijing on Wednesday to welcome the New Year.

A child shows the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

