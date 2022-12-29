Bing Dwen Dwen dressed as Beijing local icon Lord Rabbit
Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is dressed as Lord Rabbit, or Tu'er Ye, a Beijing local icon symbolizing happiness and good luck. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, dressed as Lord Rabbit, or Tu'er Ye, a Beijing local icon symbolizing happiness and good luck, made its debut in Beijing on Wednesday to welcome the New Year.
A child shows the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
People buy the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A man takes photos of the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A boy shows the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Citizens buy the new image of Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at Gongmei Building in Wangfujing Street, Beijing, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
