Photo story: university graduate devoted to cattle breeding in hometown

Xinhua) 14:00, December 29, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows Cheng Pengfei feeding calves at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

After graduation in 2010, Cheng Pengfei, who majored in animal husbandry and veterinary medicine at university, became a technician and worked at a rangeland in Beijing. In 2019, he returned to his hometown, Xinhe County of Hebei Province, to start a business. At present, his cattle farm has more than 700 heads of calves. He also encourages and helps other villagers to raise to increase their incomes in the same trade.

Cheng Pengfei feeds calves at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei (R) works with a worker at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei (R) feeds calves with a worker at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei (R) unloads a calf with a worker in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei (L) transports newly bought calves with a worker in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei puts warm clothing on a calf at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Cheng Pengfei works at a cowshed in Shaliwang Village of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

