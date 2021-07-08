Alligators at Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve greet breeding season

Xinhua) 16:25, July 08, 2021

A staff member monitors the temperature of the alligator nest at the Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, July 7, 2021. Chinese alligators at the Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve greet their breeding season in recent days. The eggs are collected by staff to be sent to the artificial breeding center to be artificially hatched. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

