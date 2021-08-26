Languages

Thursday, August 26, 2021

First artificial breeding of loggerhead turtles in China

(Xinhua) 09:02, August 26, 2021

A staff member feeds a baby loggerhead turtle at Qingdao Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 25, 2021. Seven baby loggerhead turtles, a species under first-class state protection in China, were recently hatched after a successful artificial incubation at Qingdao Haichang Ocean Park in Qingdao, marking the first artificial breeding of loggerhead turtles in the country. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


