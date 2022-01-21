First phase of national seed breeding base in S China’s Hainan completed

Photo show an aerial view of the national seed breeding base, located in Sanya City, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

The first phase of the national seed breeding base, covering a total area of 3,280 mu (about 2.19 square kilometers), has recently been completed. The facility, located in Sanya City, south China’s Hainan Province, has already kicked off a trial run for biological breeding and its first biological breeding experiments.

Currently, seven companies have entered the seed breeding base to carry out experiments on the breeding of crops such as corn, soybeans and rice.

