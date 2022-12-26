China's defense ministry protests China-related content in U.S. defense act

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Saturday voiced strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the China-related content of a new U.S. defense act.

The newly-adopted National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 includes a number of negative provisions related to China, which not only undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests but also harm relations between the two countries and militaries, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The provisions of the act groundlessly paint China as a threat and recklessly interfere in China's internal affairs to find excuses for the United States to increase military spending and maintain hegemony, Tan said.

China is firmly committed to the path of peaceful development, pursues a defense policy that is defensive in nature, and always takes concrete actions to safeguard world peace, promote common development and build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said, stressing that China's armed forces have always been a staunch force for world peace and stability.

For a period of time the United States has tried to obscure, hollow out and distort the one-China principle, frequently sold arms to Taiwan, leveled up its military collusion with the region, and concocted Taiwan-related bills and documents that undermined China's sovereignty, Tan said.

He said these moves will only harm peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and raise the risk of military confrontation between China and the United States.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will resolutely defend the reunification and territorial integrity of the motherland, he said.

China urges the U.S. side to have an objective and rational view of the development of China's national defense and armed forces, respect China's core interests and major concerns, and jointly implement the consensus between the two heads of the state, Tan said.

