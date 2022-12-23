Chinese FM meets co-chair of Board of Trustees of Asia Society

Xinhua) 08:20, December 23, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with John L. Thornton, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with John L. Thornton, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society.

To achieve the stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, the U.S. side should first form the right perception of China, Wang said.

The heads of state of the two countries reached an important consensus on exploring and establishing guiding principles for bilateral relations during their meeting in Bali. China is ready to formulate the right way for the two countries to get along with each other based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he said.

The U.S. side should abandon its unreasonable containment and suppression of China, put U.S. President Biden's positive remarks into action, and return to positive and pragmatic policies regarding China, he added.

Wang said that in the face of recurring regional issues and global challenges such as climate change and food and energy crises, China and the United States, as two major countries, should carry out necessary cooperation. This is the due responsibility of major countries, as well as the common expectation of the international community.

"We are open to dialogue at all levels with the United States," Wang said, adding that China welcomes American businesses, and strategic and academic professionals to come to China for more face-to-face exchanges to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.

For his part, Thornton said the United States and China should be strategic partners that can cooperate with each other. He said he will continue to play his role in promoting trade and economic exchanges between the United States and China, enhancing Americans' overall understanding of China, and promoting the steady growth of the U.S.-China relations.

