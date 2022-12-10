Chinese vice president meets Tsinghua University advisors

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing via video link on Friday.

Wang said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made strategic plans for the cause of the party and state in the coming years, and China's major policies will maintain a high degree of continuity, stability, and certainty. China's new development will provide new opportunities to the world.

Noting that China-U.S. relations have an important impact on the world, Wang said the successful meeting between the two heads of state in Bali sent a positive signal to the world, urging the U.S. side to walk the talk and cooperate with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders.

He expressed the hope that the international business community and academia will continue to expand cooperation with China and guide U.S. policymakers to view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way.

The advisors, led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, said they will continue to contribute to China's cooperation and exchanges with the world in such areas as trade and investment, scientific and technological innovation, talent and education, and green development.

