China slams US approval of arms sales to Taiwan

(People's Daily App) 15:54, December 09, 2022

China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to the US approval of arms sales to China's Taiwan region and warned of robust measures.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing in response to the US State Department approving the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts to China's Taiwan region.

US arms sales to China's Taiwan region were "a blatant violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communique," Mao said.

"The arms sales undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and send a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces," she said.

China "deplores and firmly rejects this," the spokesperson said, and would "act firmly to defend our own sovereignty and security interests."

"China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués and earnestly act on the commitment made by the US leadership of not supporting Taiwan independence," she said.

The US should stop Taiwan arms sales and military contacts, stop creating factors that could lead to Taiwan Strait tensions and stop using Taiwan to contain China, Mao said.

"Do not move even further down the wrong and dangerous path," Mao said.

