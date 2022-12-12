US in no position to act as 'world policeman': China

December 12, 2022

China on Friday slammed the US for interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing in response to reports that the US was reportedly preparing sanctions against China and Russia for what it described as human rights abuses by both countries and alleged illegal overfishing by Chinese fleets in the Pacific.

"The US is in no position to impose unwarranted sanctions on other countries or act as a world policeman," Mao said. Measures would be taken to "safeguard China's lawful rights and interests," the ministry spokesperson said.

"We have always worked with other members of the international community to crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and have done a lot in effectively combating illegal fishing," she said. "In contrast, the US seiners have operated on the high seas for far more days than the limit set by the relevant fisheries organizations and they have been doing this for many years."

Mao said it was “blatant double standards to point fingers at others while turning a blind eye to its own violations."

