China sanctions two U.S. individuals
(Xinhua) 14:08, December 23, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China decided to take countermeasures and sanction two U.S. individuals in response to the U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials on Dec. 9 over alleged human rights issues related to Tibet.
In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Chinese side has decided to take reciprocal sanctions against Miles Maochun Yu and Todd Stein, according to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
All kinds of their assets in China will be frozen. Any organization or individual within China is prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. The two people and their immediate family members are banned from visas or entry to China, according to the ministry.
The countermeasures became effective on Friday.
